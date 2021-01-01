Final SALE: For safety reasons, we cannot accept returns on load-bearing Climbing equipment. Sorry for being so mean. Features of the Petzl Rope Clamp Croll L Ascender Used with the ascension handled rope clamp for rope ascents Simple to use, and effective Catch is opened by pinching for simple, quick manipulation the safety catch is totally integrated into the body of the rope clamp to help prevent snagging Toothed cam with self-cleaning slot optimizes Performance under any conditions (frozen or muddy ropes) the stainless steel cam has better resistance to corrosion Lower hole is angled to keep the device flat Upper hole for attaching a secur shoulder strap to keep the rope clamp in position Croll S: Compact and lightweight rope clamp. this version has a rope channel that is reinforced with stainless steel, for very harsh environments Croll L: Rope clamp with wide rope channel for excellent fluidity during ascents Material Detail Aluminum, stainless steel, nylon