Veja Roraima High-Top Sneakers By Veja in Grey Size 39

With a D-ring lace-up design reminiscent of hiking boots, these suede sneakers bring an adventurous touch to your daily outfitting. Better yet? Crafted with an organic cotton and recycled polyester insole and an organic rubber sole, they fuse eco-conscious design with timeless style. About Veja The French shoemakers behind Veja believe that proactivity and transparency will bring about cultural change and, ultimately, save the environment. Sourcing and producing each of their leathers, cottons and rubbers through thoughtful, sustainable practices, each of their high-quality shoes is a testament to the promise of low-impact philosophies.