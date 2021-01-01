Slip into the season with the faux leather FARYL by Farylrobin Rory sandal with dual straps, soft lining and EVA padded footbed. Stacked wedge and platform with synthetic outsole. Imported. Faryl Mission Statement â¢ Faryl Robin Statement of Purpose: We are fierce advocates for empowering people with the best footwear choices for them. â¢ Faryl Robin Vision: We see a world where everyone, regardless of age, identity, ethnicity, size, physical limitations, financial means, and fashion sensibility can find shoes that make them feel empowered and honored. â¢ Faryl Robin Mission: We will empower all those who want to be true to themselves, by offering footwear that incorporates out-of-the-box thinking, thoughtful design, and high value. We aim to improve the lives of all those we touch, in pursuit of our mission. Measurements: Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.