From the Birks Ros e du Matin Collection. Inspired by nature and the delicate bands of dew that glimmer in the morning sun, these small 18K white gold hoop earrings shimmer with pav white diamonds. Diamonds, 0.20 tcw Diamond color: H Diamond clarity: SI 18K white gold Continuous hoop back Made in Italy SIZE Diameter, about 11.3mm Width, about 1.3mm. Fine Jewelry - Fine Designer Jewelry > Birks > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Birks. Color: White Gold.