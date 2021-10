Rosa Mini Dress

Mini length dress. Thin strap drawstring tassel ties. Shirred, cinched bodice. Tiered full skirt with ruffled detailing. Solid-black colour. Unlined. Fabric: lightweight, non-stretch 100% Cotton Poplin. Certified non-toxic DyStar® dyes. Size & FitStudio Model, Sevval, wears a size S. Height: 5' 11½" / 182cm. Bust: 30" / 76cm. Waist: 23" / 58cm. Hips: 33" / 84cm. This dress runs true to size. Sizing ConversionsXXS = US 2-4 = UK/AU 6-8XS = US 4-6 = UK/AU 8-10S = US 6-8 = UK/AU 10-12M = US 8-10 = UK/AU 12-14L = US 10-12 = UK/AU 14-16XL = US 12-14 = UK/AU 16-18Measurements from Size SH.P.S. Spaghetti Strap: 28"Half Waist: 12"Half Bust: 11"