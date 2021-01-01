Free People Rosalie Wrap Top in Blue. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Free People Rosalie Wrap Top in Blue. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Viscose blend. Made in India. Surplice bodice. Elastic waist. Bell sleeves. FREE-WS3338. OB1140503. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.