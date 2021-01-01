House of Sillage Rose 4-Piece Cherry Garden Travel Spray Refill Set

The Arabesque Collection was influenced by an orchestra of timeless tradition and elegant sophistication. Each delicately crafted flacon represents a precious piece of art, steeped in the musings of old-world heritage and inspired by cherished moments of profound discovery. Playful, yet modern and refined, each design begins a concerto in the heart shaped scroll of a classic arabesque opera. The Arabesque Collection revitalizes century-old craftsmanship to provide a unique enchantment of irreplaceable inheritance. Each refill set includes 4 x 0.27 oz. Made in France. TOP NOTES Almond Oil Aniseed Oil HEART NOTES Rose Jasmine BASE NOTES Heliotrope Musk. Fragrances - Emerging Brands > House Of Sillage > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. House of Sillage.