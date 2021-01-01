House of Sillage Rose Gold Benevolence 4-Piece Travel Spray Refill Set

WHAT IT IS INSPIRATION: From the serene casting of a rose colored gem, this charming design is crafted with the grace and elegance of poetic romance. Lovely and refined, this piece carries an energy of soft femininity that inspires the love of beauty and reawakens the heart to its own innate affection. The Arabesque Collection was influenced by an orchestra of timeless tradition and elegant sophistication. Each delicately crafted flacon represents a precious piece of art, steeped in the musings of old-world heritage and inspired by cherished moments of profound discovery. Playful, yet modern and refined, each design begins a concerto in the heart shaped scroll of a classic arabesque opera. The Arabesque Collection revitalizes century-old craftsmanship to provide a unique enchantment of irreplaceable inheritance. 4 refills x 0.27 oz. Made in France. TOP NOTES Almond Oil Bergamot HEART NOTES Orange Blossom Jasmine BASE NOTES Vanilla Sugar. Fragrances - Emerging Brands > House Of Sillage > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. House of Sillage.