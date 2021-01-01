Rose Body Lotion 2.5 fl. oz.

This body milk helps to moisturize the skin and leaves behind a floral, feminine scent, where green and fruity notes mingle with Rosa Centifolia floral water from Provence. Ideal For:- Moisturizing- Softening skin- Floral and fruity fragrance. About this range: Indulgence can be a good thing. L’OCCITANE’s body and hand care ranges include a variety of moisturizers, hand creams, foot creams, body treatments and many more deliciously indulgent products - all made in the traditional L'OCCITANE way using fine ingredients of natural origin - often organic and of controlled origin.