Kevyn Aucoin Rose Cliff The Neo-Blush with Brush What It Is Richly pigmented, lightweight powder blush that glides evenly onto skin without streaking to color, contour, and illuminate the cheeks. Comes with an innovative dual-fiber brush. What You Get .2 oz. The Neo-Blush The Neo-Powder Brush What It Does The Neo-Blush Blends satin, matte and pearl finishes Creamy powder that is easy to apply Perfect for a sculpted look High-density pigment Blendable and buildable blush product The Neo-Powder Brush The rounded shape and longer bristles flex with the skin for a beautiful, airbrushed-looking finish Soft top layer gently and evenly distributes powder for sheer coverage, while the dense bottom layer picks up more product and allows for more intense payoff Made in China