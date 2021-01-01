Sisley-Paris Black Rose Collection 3-Piece Kit

WHAT IT IS A collection of skincare products from the Black Rose Collection. Made in France. SET INCLUDES Black Rose Cream Mask (Full Size), 2.03 oz. Black Rose Skin Infusion, (Full Size), 1.69 oz. Black Rose Precious Face Oil (Deluxe Sample), 0.10 oz. WHAT IT DOES Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream: A plumping moisturizing skin care formula that restores skins look of vitality and freshness, revealing the radiance of younger skin. Black Rose Cream Mask: A plumping and revitalizing Instant Youth mask specially formulated to rejuvenate the skin and restore its vitality. It softens signs of tiredness and aging. The complexion recovers a more luminous look. Black Rose Precious Oil: A silky, smooth dry oil to prepare, nourish and visibly smooth the look of wrinkles and fine lines while it revitalizes the skin for a radiant complexion. ABOUT THE BRAND A pioneer of plant-based cosmetics, Sisley-Paris has been bringing a phytotherapy approach to beauty since its launch in 1976. Best-selling products combine skin-benefitting ingredients with highly effective plant extracts, from the Phyto-Lip Twist to the Sisle a L'Integral Anti-Age Cream. Ask the experts. Our Beauty Advisors are here to help. Send an email to SisleyBeautySpecialist@s5a.com. Cosmetics - Sisley > Sisley-paris > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Sisley-Paris.