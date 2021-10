The Organic Pharmacy 1.7 oz. Rose Diamond Exfoliating Cleanser A creamy cleanser and daily skin peel in one, revealing a cleaner brighter, and more luminous skin. With Organic Rose Flower water distilled from fresh organic blossoms of Rosa Damascena to soothe and hydrate. With Diamond powder to blur fine lines and imperfections will illuminate, while the power of enzymes polish the skin giving it a smooth even appearance. How to Use: Apply two pumps onto dry skin of face and neck. Massage in.