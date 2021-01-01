NEST Fragrances Rose Noir and Oud Specialty 3-Wick Candle 600g

Create a sultry aroma with this Specialty 3-Wick Candle featuring captivating Rose de Mai blended with smoky oud, a hint of incense, black leather, and patchouli. This exquisitely fragranced Specialty 3-Wick Candle features a limited-edition hand-blown glass vessel presented in a decorative box designed by acclaimed Los Angeles art studio MJ Atelier. It is meticulously crafted with a proprietary premium wax formulated so the candle burns cleanly and evenly and infuses the atmosphere with exceptional scent.