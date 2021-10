Kai Rose: A light, intoxicating blend of white gardenia, wrapped in exotic florals and layered with rose absolute. (FRESH) About Kai Longing to capture the scent of her childhood vacations to Hawaii, founder Gaye Straza worked tirelessly with a small boutique fragrance house to create this tropical concoction. What started in 1999 as a single-batch perfume has grown into a cult-classic bath and body collection that evokes the balmy, sun drenched Pacific Isles.