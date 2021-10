Complete your fashionable ensemble with a spritz of mauboussin rose pour elle, the sweet and feminine fragrance from mouboussin. Created in 2012 for women who embrace luxury in every aspect of their lives, this medium-bodied scent is based on black current buds and sicilian tangerine. Its exotic appeal comes from pitaya, also known as dragonfruit, a white-centered cactus fruit with a smooth, sugary scent. Mauboussin rose pour elle closes with hints of sweet caramel and tree-ripened pears.