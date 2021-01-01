Rose Quartz Gua Sha Spoon

Spoon for more precision work like sculpting the cheek, advanced under-eye releasing and draining puffiness, and jaw release. Gua Sha is a treatment technique that involves pulling a rose quartz stone along the skin, stimulating the skin layers to reduce puffiness, promote anti-aging, flush out tissues via lymphatic drainage, and much more. Featuring an ergonomic design that adapts to the contours of the face, Gua Sha Rose Quartz Facial Massage Tool is an excellent addition to any routine to help make facial features appear more youthful and well rested. Due to natural variations in the color of the crystal, each facial roller will be unique in color and stone marbling.