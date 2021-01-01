NBD Rose Quartz Mini Skirt in Pink. - size XS (also in L, S) NBD Rose Quartz Mini Skirt in Pink. - size XS (also in L, S) Self: 97% poly 3% elastaneLining: 95% poly 5% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Crossover detail with ruched fabric. Lightweight satin fabric. Skirt measures approx 16.5 in length. NBDR-WQ251. ACQ187 U21. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.