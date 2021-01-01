tgin Rose Water Hydrating Hair Mask

Rose Water Hydrating Hair Mask - Tgin's Rose Water Hydrating Hair Mask blends healthy fats and vitamins to revitalize dry and damaged hair. The deep-penetrating hair mask works to melt away knots and tangles while adding moisture and softness. Benefits Moisturizes & protects Contains vitamins A, B, C, D, E, & B3 Omegas 3, 6, & 9 to support the hair shaft Key Ingredients Rose water strengthens hair follicles, calms frizz, and adds shine Acai berry stimulates hair growth, seals in moisture, and protects hair from free radicals Formulated Without Parabens, sulfates, petrolatum, lanolin or artificial colors - Rose Water Hydrating Hair Mask