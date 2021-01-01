Longchamp Roseau Medium Tote with Strap

Faux bamboo hardware adds an exotic touch to this textured leather bag, which can be worn across the body or carried by its handles. Removable crossbody strap Dual top handle Open top with bar & loop closure Two snap closures to adjust the bellows Silvertone hardware One interior compartment Interior slip pocket Leather Lining: Leather Imported SIZE 11.75"W x 9.25"H x 4.75"D ABOUT THE BRAND The first manufacturer of luxury leather-covered pipes, Longchamp was founded in Paris in 1948 by Jean Cassegrain and has expanded its offering of innovative designs to include timeless travel accessories and handbags. Preserving its independent family origins, the brand is still owned and managed by the Cassegrain family. Handbags - Longchamp Handbags > Longchamp > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Longchamp. Color: Black.