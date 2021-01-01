Rosemarie Italian Sandal

RoseMarie will go with anything! Her tiger's eye, brown, and turquoise stones are all neutrals and go perfectly with the bronze Italian leather straps. Our soles are European sizes made in Italy. They are made from Italian leather with a wrapped, wooden heel. Please consult the size guide. If you're a half size, size up. All of our Italian sandals are handmade to order by our cobbler in store. We keep true to the Capri sandal by using nails not glue. We offer a 1/2" flat as well as a 1" heel. All custom shoes are final sale.