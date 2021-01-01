Royal Court Rosemary Floral Quilt Set, One Size , Purple

The rosemary lilac quilt set's classic floral design creates an atmosphere of vintage elegance. The printed white and lilac floral motif paired with a timeless ticking stripe reverse is simply lovely. Paired with matching pillow shams this collection is the perfect addition to your lovely home. Add the rosemary lilac window treatments and throw pillows to complete the cottage chic look.# Pieces In Set: 2Included: 1 Standard Sham(s), 1 Quilt(s)Features: TexturedBed Skirt Drop: 15 InQuilt Style: PrintedWarmth Factor: MidweightBed Size: Twin-Twin XlBedding Measurements: 86 Length/Inches, 68 Width/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: MicrofiberSham Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterDecor Styles: FarmhouseSham Care: Machine WashBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported