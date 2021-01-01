Pacifica Rosemary Purify Invigorating Shampoo

Rosemary Purify Invigorating Shampoo - Sometimes your scalp has just had enough! The products you use in combination with environmental toxins can add to a congested situation, which can leave your scalp dry, flakey, or over oily. Pacifica's Rosemary Purify Invigorating Shampoo helps to get the surface junk off, while leaving your scalp feeling invigorated and clean. Gentle enough for every day use, with a minty fresh scent that will brighten any day. For all hair types, especially congested scalps.Ingredients You'll Love:RosemaryMintSpirulina100% Vegan & Cruelty-free.Every true beauty knows it's what's on the inside that matters. Formulated without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, SLS or mineral oil. - Rosemary Purify Invigorating Shampoo