Rosemary Tea Tree Eucalyptus Soap - 1 BAR

Our All Natural, Handmade, Vegan Rosemary, Tea Tree & Eucalyptus Soap is made with Olive Oil, Coconut Oil, Rosemary Leaves, Titanium Dioxide, Natural Micas, Rosemary, Tea Tree & Eucalyptus Essential Oil. Our soaps are more than "JUST SOAP", because the ingredients we use are premium quality ingredients, so it turns the already moisturizing soap bars into specialty soaps designed to do more for your body than just clean. All of our soaps are carefully handmade with high-quality, luxurious oils, essential oils & herbs. This soap will produce an amazing lather and your skin will feel clean and pampered - not stripped and dry, without using too much. Our handmade soaps are crafted using the traditional cold process method. Our soaps are made in small batches and we cut them by hand so sizes and weights may vary. Each bar normally weighs around 4.6 oz (130g). Please be aware that the color of the bar you receive may differ slightly to those shown in the pictures.