Black Roses Alt Aesthetic Nu Goth Teen Goth Cat Tote Bag

Gothic witch design for teenager Soft Grunge, Nu Goth and Goth Girls. For young Gothic fans who would like to have their feline companion with them. The motif with eternal roses and cat goes well with the Dark Academia style. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.