Get your summertime look ready with this O'Neill Rosie Blouse. This beach-ready top has a scoop neckline with a self-tie close open front. Dropped long sleeves with loosely fitted cuffs as well as binding under at the waist that provides a more fitted silhouette. This look is rounded out with ruched accents on the shoulders, ribbing on the cuffs give a gathered detail to the sleeves, and a ruffle trim at the waist binding that adds more sway to your step. Sports a metal brand logo at the collar in back. 100% viscose. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 19 1 2 in Chest Measurement: 46 in Sleeve Length: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 1-3). Please note that measurements may vary by size.