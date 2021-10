Signature Y-Y pointelle stitching and knotted roses bring vintage romance to the look of this modern crop top knit from luxe lambswool. YanYan's founders, Suzzie Chung and Phyllis Chan, take design inspiration from their grandmothers' wardrobes and proudly produce their signature styles in China, bringing slow fashion into one of the world's fast-fashion capitals. 16" length (size Large) Square neck Sleeveless 100% lambswool Dry clean Imported