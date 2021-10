Thierry Colson - Thierry Colson's affinity for historical codes is echoed through this white Rossana maxi dress, printed with a yellow and pink Jacobean-informed motif that's characterised by the stylized florals and birds. It's made from soft cotton poplin with a square neckline, buttoned bodice and an A-line skirt that's shaped through pleats at the dropped waistband and tiered gathers across the back.