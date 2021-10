Round out your session with modern sun protection. Bringing together the fit of your favorite surf tee and the smooth feel of quick-dry, silk touch fabric, this long sleeve t-shirt fit rashguard delivers all day sun protection and clean, t-shirt lines for a relaxed take on the traditional rashie. Comfortable and fast drying, the men's UV shirt is finished with overlock hidden seams for durability and comfort and logo screen prints at the chest, back and sleeves.