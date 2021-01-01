Rouched Mini Skirt

There's no bad day a nice outfit can't fix. Decorated with a ditsy floral print, this ruched mini skirt from GANNI will remind you that happiness blooms from within. your closet. Feeling better already, aren't you?Highlightswhite/redditsy floral printruched detailinghigh waistconcealed rear zip fasteningpleated edgePOSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: GANNI measures the carbon footprint of every item, and on each, you'll find the Climate Compensated label, showing they've covered the cost to make that footprint carbon neutral. CompositionLining: Viscose 100%Outer: Viscose 100%Washing instructionsMachine Wash