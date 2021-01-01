Rouge A Levres Satin Lip Colour - # 201 The Painted Veil - 3.5g/0.12oz

A brilliant collection of creamy lipsticks Richly-pigmented formula delivers intense, long-wearing color with a satin finish Moisturizing ingredients provide a comfortable, lightweight feel Combines a mix of waxes amp; resins to coat the lips Delicately-scented with violet amp; soft fruity notes Leaves the lips soft amp; smooth Available in a wide range of shades inspired by iconic Hollywood movies amp; characters Each shade can be worn alone or blended together to create new colors amp; finishes