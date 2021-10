A refillable lip balm that can be applied alone or as a primer Formulated with 95% ingredients of natural origin to beautify lips Offers 24 hours of hydration while soothing lips Enriched with peony amp; pomegranate flower extract to smooth, soften amp; protect lips Gives a naturally satiny finish Free of parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclocarban amp; triclosan.