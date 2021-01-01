Guerlain Rouge Exceptional Complete Lip Colour with Mirror #77 Geraldine 0.12 oz

A luxurious, luminous lipstick With a creamy Full-bodied texture that glides gently over the lip Provides shimmering light colors while adding moisture Creates a soft, satin, plump & glamorous pout Packaged in a sleek, heavyweight silver case with a built-in mirror A jewel lipstick compact with a white-gold shimmer designed by Lorenz Bäumer, the young and talented jeweler in Place Vendôme. A horizontal design with feminine curves that houses a secret: a mirror automatically appears when the compact is opened. The lipstick has a purely elegant, contemporary design and closes magnetically. This exceptional object boasts a comprehensive, premium formula containing a star ingredient: ruby powder, which acts as an optical whitener to bring out the color and shine of the shades. The blend of natural active ingredients (Tiger Grass, wild mango butter, Gugul resin used in Ayurvedic medicine) completes the formula to plump up, smooth and bring moisture and softness to your lips.