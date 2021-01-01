A lipstick that provides intense colour onto your lips, with a matte finish, that last all day. This velvety smooth formula applies easily with its ergonomic drop shaped tip, that outlines and fills in your lips. Design house: By Terry. Series: Rouge-Expert Click Stick Hybrid lipstick. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Lipstick Stick. Beauty group: Lips. Size: 0.05 oz. Color: # 9 Flesh Award. Barcode: 3700076444728. Rouge-Expert Click Stick Hybrid lipstick - # 9 Flesh Award by By Terry for Women - 0.05 oz Lipstick.