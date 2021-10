What it is: A customizable, case-free lipstick made specifically to partner with Guerlain's Rouge G de Guerlain case, sold separately. What it does: Guerlain has combined intense color and lip care into an improved formula. Enriched with plant-based polymers and silver microcrystals with a reflective power, this exceptional formula beautifully enhances your lips, cloaking them in intense and luminous long-lasting comfort. The satin- and