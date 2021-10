Hermès Rouge Hermes Matte Lipstick DetailsA comfortable, hydrating matte lipstick with a second-skin effect. Its velvety, powdery finish delivers intense, long-lasting color. In high concentration, its pigments release their imprint in a single application. Rouge Herms is a complete collection dedicated to the beauty of the lips. Objects designed by Pierre Hardy that are at once poetic, functional and refillable. A durable object in lacquered, polished and brushed metal, Rouge Herms is.