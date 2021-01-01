HERM S Rouge Herm s Poppy Lip Shine

WHAT IT IS A surprising lip shine that elegantly enhances and amplifies the natural radiance of the lips. A translucent, slightly orange-toned formula enriched with mother-of-pearl micro-particles. A fine, rich and comfortable texture. Rouge Herm s is a complete collection dedicated to the beauty of the lips. Objects designed by Pierre Hardy that are at once poetic, functional and refillable. A durable object in lacquered, polished and brushed metal, Rouge Herm s is protected by a canvas pouch and slipped inside its little orange box! 0.1 oz. Made in Italy. HOW TO USE IT Applied generously, it acts as a natural enhancer. Lips are lightly tinted with a subtle gloss. This is the Poppy touch. INGREDIENTS Octyldodecanol, Trimethylolpropane Triisostearate, Polybutene, Cera Microcristallina/microcrystalline Wax/cire Microcristalline, Caprylic/capric Triglyceride, Vp/hexadecene Copolymer, Vp/eicosene Copolymer, Polyethylene, Triisodecyl Trimellitate, Mica, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Phytosteryl Isostearate, Propylene Carbonate, Silica, Dicalcium Phosphate, Parfum (Fragrance), Tin Oxide, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Bht, Ci 15850 (Red 6), Ci 15985 (Yellow 6 Lake), Ci 19140 (Yellow 5 Lake), Ci 42090 (Blue 1 Lake), Ci 77492 (Iron Oxides), Ci 77891 (Titanium Dioxide). Fragrances - Hermes > Herm s > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. HERM S. Color: Poppy.