Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm 84 Red Cassandre 0.11 oz/ 3.2 g

A medium-coverage, hydrating lipstick with a high-shine, balm-like texture that conditions and moisturizes the lips. Highlighted Ingredients: - Nourishing Oils: Infused with six natural oils to hydrate for balm-like comfort and smoothness. - Antioxidant Pomegranate Extract and Macadamia Butter: Protects, soothes, and conditions. - Hyaluronic Acid: Seals in moisture for up to eight hours of hydration. Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens and phthalates. What Else You Need to Know: This hydrating lipstick balm is infused with 65 percent oils, antioxidant pomegranate extract, and macadamia butter to soothe, soften, and moisturize your lips, while leaving a brilliant, high-shine finish.