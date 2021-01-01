Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupte Shine Makeup Bag 6-Piece Holiday Set

WHAT IT IS Give the gift of YSL luxury this holiday season. This oversized couture makeup bag in fashion-inspired baby cat print contains five top-selling shades of Rouge Volupte Shine. From deep burgundies to a chic pinkish nude, this set includes a shade for every occasion. Made in France. SIX-PIECE SET INCLUDES Rouge Volupte Shine in 80 Chili Tunique (medium true spice) Rouge Volupte Shine in 83 Rouge Cape (blue rose) Rouge Volupte Shine in 44 Nude Lavalliere (pinkish brown) Rouge Volupte Shine in 9 Nude Sheer (spicy warm beige) Rouge Volupte Shine in 12 Corail Dolman (bright cajun coral) Zip Pouch WHAT IT DOES Rouge Volupte Shines deeply hydrating texture instantly melts onto lips providing a pop of color, instant hydration, and all day comfort. Cosmetics - Yves Saint Laurent Beaut > Yves Saint Laurent > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Yves Saint Laurent.