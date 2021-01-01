Round Genuine Opal, White Topaz and Diamond-Accent Starburst Pendant Necklace, One Size , White

Keep it simple and elegant with this genuine opal, white topaz and diamond-accent starburst pendant necklace.Metal: Sterling silverStones: 9x7mm oval genuine opalOther Stones: 2.5x2.5mm round genuine white topaz and diamond accentsSetting: Prong and pavÃ©Closure: Spring-ringDimensions: 18" long cable chainPendant Size: 20.4x13.1mm longCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: ImportedSome diamonds may consist of fewer than 17 facets.Gemstones may be treated and may require special care.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.