The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent organic content. Discover a warm-weather essential in the lightweight EILEEN FISHER Round Neck Zip-Up Jacket in Organic Cotton Ponte, a versatile jacket designed to live like you do. EILEEN FISHER designs their line as a system of simple shapes and signature fits so you can easily find the options that work for you. Organic farming supports clean water and healthy soil. A light new ponte with structure and the softness that comes from organic cotton. Warm enough for now, light enough for later. Round neckline. Center front zipper. Close at the shoulders, wider at the hem. A silhouette that fits the body with ease. Princess seams, on-seam pockets. Long sleeves. Center back seam. Straight hemline. 63% organic cotton, 28% polyester, 9% polyurethane. Machine wash cold, only non-chlorine bleach when needed, lay flat to dry, use low iron if needed. Imported.