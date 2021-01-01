Silver-tone stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Silver-tone dial with black hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute scale around the inner rim. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 35 mm, case thickness: 8.5 mm. Band width: 17 mm, band length: 7 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Round Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Franck Muller Round Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch 8035QZACVSIL.