From franck muller

Franck Muller Round Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch 8035QZACVSIL

$4,221.00 on sale
($6,400.00 save 34%)
In stock
Buy at jomashop

Description

Silver-tone stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Silver-tone dial with black hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute scale around the inner rim. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 35 mm, case thickness: 8.5 mm. Band width: 17 mm, band length: 7 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Round Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Franck Muller Round Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch 8035QZACVSIL.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com