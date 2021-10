Matsuda - Matsuda's dark gold-tone sunglasses from the Heritage Collection were originally released in 1997 and are inspired by the distinctive 'pince-nez' styles popularised in the late 1800s which pinched the bridge of the nose. They're handmade in Japan from antiqued, brushed titanium using a meticulous process that can take up to 250 steps and have green-tinted lenses and ornate logo engraving on the arms.