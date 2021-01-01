Thule RoundTrip 55L Bike Duffel, Black

DESIGN Durable, large-capacity cycling duffel Wide opening for easy access Holds up to 3-5 days of gear and accessories Individual cell pockets and dedicated shoe and helmet pockets Lid pocket to separate dirty items from clean items Removable shoulder strap for cross-body carrying Small front pocket for nutrition, race supplies, and more Exterior zipper pocket for important items SPECS Dimensions: 26.4” x 14.2” x 11.8” Weight: 2.84 lbs. Volume: 55 L Materials: Polyester Additional Details Style: 3204353