Keep things neat and tidy with the Hobo Rove wallet. The clutch wallet is constructed from soft, smooth leather with a loop-strap handle and finished with a chic interior lining. L-shaped zip-top closure with a single accordion side. Zipper coin pocket at the side interior wall. Single bill slip pocket and six card slots at the interior side wall. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 9 1 2 in Depth: 1 2 in Height: 5 in Strap Length: 5 in Weight: 5 oz Please note, the hardware color and interior lining may differ from the color shown in the photo.