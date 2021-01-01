Lovers and Friends Rowan Mini Dress in Red. - size L (also in M) Lovers and Friends Rowan Mini Dress in Red. - size L (also in M) Self & Contrast: 96% poly 4% spandexLining: 97% poly 3% spandex. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Off the shoulder styling. Waist cut-out. Hidden side zipper closure. Neckline to hem measures approx 25 in length. Imported. LOVF-WD1938. LFD1009 U19. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers and Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.