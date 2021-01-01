Urban Habitat Roxanne Antimicrobial Cotton Reversible 7-pc. Reversible Comforter Set, One Size , Blue

The Urban Habitat Roxanne 7 Piece Cotton Reversible Comforter Set brings a fresh new look to your bedroom. The 100% cotton comforter flaunts an abstract geometric pattern on the face and a striped print on the reverse, for a casual look. The shams match to the reverse of the comforter to complement the bedding set, while quilted Euro shams add texture. An embroidered square decorative pillow and a solid oblong pillow provide the finishing touches to this soft cotton comforter set. This bedding set is OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it does not contain any harmful substances or chemicals, and uses an antimicrobial treatment that provides built-in freshness protection, reducing the growth of odor causing bacteria to keep fabric lasting longer. Modern and contemporary 7 piece cotton printed reversible comforter setAbstract geometric printed comforter reverses to a stripe printSet includes comforter, 2 shams, 2 euro shams, 1 square and 1 oblong decorative pillowsHypoallergenic polyester filling in the comforter and decorative pillowsOEKO-TEX Certified, includes no harmful substances or chemicals (7995CITCITEVE)Antimicrobial treatment helps reduce the growth of odor causing bacteria and keeps fabric lasting longerMachine washable# Pieces In Set: 7Included: 2 Standard Sham(s), 2 Euro Sham(s), 1 18x18 Inch Decorative Pillow(s), 1 12x18 Inch Decorative Pillow(s), 1 Comforter(s)Features: ReversibleQuilt Style: PrintedBed Size: Full-QueenFill Weight: 41 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 92 Length/Inches, 88 Width/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% CottonBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: WovenSham Fiber Content: 100% CottonDecorative Pillow Filling Content: 100% PolyesterDecorative Pillow Fiber Content: 100% CottonDecor Styles: Modern, ContemporarySham Care: Machine WashDecorative Pillow Care: Spot CleanBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported