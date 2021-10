From the Wayf Collection. Tiered floral midi-dress with semi-sheer sleeves and an elasticized waist. V-neck Long sleeves Elasticized waist Pullover style Lining: 100% polyester 100% polyester Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 45" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'11" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Trend > Wayf > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Wayf. Color: Red Roses. Size: XS.