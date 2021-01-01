Velvet by Graham & Spencer Roxie Sweatshirt in Neutral. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Velvet by Graham & Spencer Roxie Sweatshirt in Neutral. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 100% cotton. Made in USA. Machine wash. Partial front zipper closure. Fleece lining. VELVET-WK296. ROXIE05. Velvet designers Jenny Graham and Toni Spencer expertly fuse soft, sumptuous fabrics with modern feminine fits, resulting in a timeless contemporary collection that women covet each season. From your treasured weekend tee to your cozy cashmere cover-up, Velvet is a chic staple for your everyday life.