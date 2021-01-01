This kit includes:-Fan: Dust off excess powder and apply flawless highlights to the cheeks-Buffer: Use to buff in mineral foundation all-over powder or blush-Micro-Glow: Delicately highlight smaller areas including your nose and cupid's bow for a flawless glow-MODA® Metallic Zip Case Royal & Langnickel MODA Prismatic Radiance Kit - Womens Royal and Langnickel Makeup Brushes Makeup - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.