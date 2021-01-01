316L steel case with a 316L steel bracelet. Fixed 316L steel bezel. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Roman numerals appear at the 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Tudor calibre T601 automatic movement with a 38-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 34 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Royal Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tudor Royal Automatic Diamond Black Dial 34 mm Watch M28400-0004.